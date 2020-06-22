Public exposure to COVID-19 at Red Apple store in City of Oneida

ONEIDA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is warning of public exposure to COVID-19 after someone tested positive for the virus at a local convenience store.

It happened at the Red Apple convenience store at 129 Main Street in Oneida on Sunday between 6 p.m and 7:30 p.m.

“After conducting an investigation to identify all close contacts, it was determined this individual visited the Red Apple on June 21, and was not wearing a face covering,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Anyone who visited the store during the identified time frame should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until July 5, 2020. Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In an emergency please call 911.”

