Public exposure warnings for COVID-19 at Point Place Casino and the Brewster Inn

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is warning the public of possible exposure to COVID-19 at the Point Place Casino in Bridgeport and the Brewster Inn in Cazenovia.

The first incident concerns anyone who may have been at the Point Place Casino on June 11 between 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., and June 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

The Health Department says an employee at the casino who worked those shifts has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Madison County is working closely with the Oneida Indian Nation during this time,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “It has been determined that per protocol, the individual was wearing a face covering while they were working. Anyone who visited the casino during the identified time frame should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until June 26, 2020.”

“A dealer at Point Place Casino followed the detailed Oneida Indian Nation health protocols by staying home from work, and immediately reporting a family member had tested positive for COVID-19,” said Jerry Marrello, General Manager of Point Place Casino. “After testing positive herself, she was placed on sick leave and will not return until recovering fully and testing negative for at least two weeks, as certified by a note from her physician.”

Madison County officials also advise anyone who was at the Brewster Inn in Cazenovia, on June 12 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

“After conducting an investigation to identify all close contacts of the individual, it was determined this individual visited the Brewster Inn on June 12 and was wearing a face covering,” said Faisst. “Anyone who visited the restaurant during the identified time frame should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until June 26, 2020. Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In an emergency please call 911.”

Faisst wants to remind everyone that as businesses open up it is important everyone wear masks in public especially when they are unable to social distance.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9