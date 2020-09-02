Race organizers find a way around COVID-19

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — How far is it from Fenway Park to Yankee Stadium? How about from Georgetown to SU?

Well about 200 and 400 miles respectively, and they are just two of the courses you can run or walk, or bike virtually in the One NY Cares Challenge which starts Tuesday.

When you sign up, you can join the team of one of the more than 50 charities that have partnered with the race. The charities will receive ten dollars from One NY Care for each participant on their team.

Your virtual race choices include:

200 miles — From Fenway Park to Yankee Stadium (Two miles per day)

400 miles — From Georgetown University to the Carrier Dome (Four miles per day)

600 miles — The North Coast of NY including Lake Erie, Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River (Six miles per day)

800 miles — Tour of the Adirondacks, which is completed all within the Adirondack State Park (Eight miles per day)

1,000 miles — Olympians Run Home to Clinton Square from Centennial Park in Atlanta (10 miles per day)

Runners, walkers, cyclists have from September 8 until December 24 to log their miles.

The One NY Virtual Challenge just wrapped up a 500K and 1000K event over the summer that raised $80,000 for a COVID relief related charities.

You can register here.

