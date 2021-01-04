Rapid COVID-19 testing opportunities for Cayuga Co. residents this week

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two no-cost COVID-19 testing clinics will be held this week for Cayuga County residents.

The clinic will be held Tuesday, January 5 and Thursday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at Emerson Park Pavilion, located at 6843 East Lake Road in Auburn. The clinic is for those who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. A rapid result test will be used for this testing.

Appointments are needed for these clinics and participants will need to be prepared to wait for their results up to 30 minutes. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Appointments can be made at CayugaCounty.us/Health. Click the COVID-19 Clinics button. When making the appointment please provide your legal name, not a nickname, an email address, home address, phone number, and insurance information. If the policy is under another person’s name, you’ll need to provide their legal name and date of birth. If you don’t have insurance type “No Insurance” into the required fields.