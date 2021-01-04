Rapid COVID-19 testing opportunities for Cayuga Co. residents this week

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two no-cost COVID-19 testing clinics will be held this week for Cayuga County residents.

The clinic will be held Tuesday, January 5 and Thursday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at Emerson Park Pavilion, located at 6843 East Lake Road in Auburn. The clinic is for those who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. A rapid result test will be used for this testing.

Appointments are needed for these clinics and participants will need to be prepared to wait for their results up to 30 minutes. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Appointments can be made at CayugaCounty.us/Health. Click the COVID-19 Clinics button. When making the appointment please provide your legal name, not a nickname, an email address, home address, phone number, and insurance information. If the policy is under another person’s name, you’ll need to provide their legal name and date of birth. If you don’t have insurance type “No Insurance” into the required fields.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected