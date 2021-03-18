Rapid COVID-19 testing site opens in downtown Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new partnership between the City of Oswego and the State of New York is opening a rapid COVID-19 testing site in downtown Oswego.

The testing site, located at 199 West First Street, will open for the next 6 months to give patrons the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19 quickly. The tests can produce results in 15 to 30 minutes and can prevent to spread of COVID-19 in the community by alerting positive individuals before they visit local establishments and unknowingly spread the virus.

“As our economy continues to fully re-open, COVID-19 testing remains a key component to managing the crisis,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “A rapid testing site in downtown Oswego, producing test results within minutes, gives residents the ability to safely patronize local businesses and is another step city government is taking to directly support our small businesses to revive our local economy while simultaneously protecting our community.”

Rapid testing sites were first mentioned earlier this year as a major part of the NY Forward Initiative as a component to safely accelerate the re-opening of restaurants, theaters and other activities with several sites already being created in downstate New York. Now, New York State is pushing to open more in Upstate and Central New York with the goal to build consumer confidence. The Oswego site is centrally located in downtown, in walking distance to several restaurants, the movie theater, Children’s Museum and other key downtown locations.

“This past year, Oswego faced unprecedented challenges, yet was able to meet this moment of crisis by focusing on partnerships and supporting each other as a community,” said Executive Director of the Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, Katie Toomey. “The new rapid testing site is a creative way to support our small businesses and kick start consumer confidence so we can shop, dine and enjoy our downtown safely. The year ahead holds new opportunities and I look forward to working with our partners like Mayor Barlow and the city of Oswego to drive us toward our bold vision for a vibrant and growing community.”

The rapid tests will be administered by BioReference Laboratories, a lab and testing service provider, with plans to be open daily from approximately 8:00am-8:00pm. Hours may fluctuate based on usage. The location is ADA accessible using the West First Street main entrance and has a rear entrance through Canal Commons.

Tests will be available to all New Yorkers for no more than $30.

To be eligible for a NY Forward Rapid Test Program test, consumers must NOT