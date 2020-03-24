Real ID deadline postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus has caused President Donald Trump to delay the Real ID deadline.
The ID law would require travelers to carry an enhanced license by October 1 to board a domestic flight.
The president has moved the deadline to follow social distancing guidelines and avoid crowding at state DMV offices.
Lawmakers and governors had been pushing for a delay, as many states were having trouble processing requests during the outbreak.
New York State already closed DMV offices as a result of the pandemic.
