Recommendations from a pediatrician for COVID-19 safety in the classroom

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After a bit of a wait, schools got some direction on reopening, but there are still many unanswered questions.

Donna DeSiato, the Superintendent for East Syracuse Minoa Centrals Schools says some of those questions have to do with vaccines.

“We know that children that are under 12 are not able to be vaccinated, so therefore we’ll be looking to the medical profession for helping us to determine what are the protocols expected for the health and safety of all as we reopen school this fall,” DeSiato said.

Dr. Kathy Rovall is a pediatrician at Pediatric Associates in Liverpool. She said she’s been busy with physicals and she asks all of her patients if they’re vaccinated. She said regardless of whether they are or not, districts should be cautious.

“Every school is going to come up with a plan that’s best for them but I think that at this point with the delta variant going around it’s probably in everybody’s best interest that everybody at the schools who works there and who goes there wear a mask,” said Rovall. She also recommended social distancing and for everyone who is eligible for the vaccine, get vaccinated.

DeSiato said she’s excited to have the students back. “Having all of our students in person, that’s what our goal is and our systems ready to do so.”