Record COVID-19 numbers impacting surrounding counties as well

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County’s 131 active cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday was dwarfed by the 1,792 active cases reported in Onondaga County on Sunday.

But for the largely rural county of just 76,576 people it was more than four times the 27 cases it had at the height of the pandemic back in April. As recently as Sept. 4, only three Cayuga county residents were considered active positive cases. It is a similar story in counties around Central New York.

County Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman says many of the cases can be traced to small gatherings at homes which can be referred to as “living room spread.”

Oswego County is in its third spike. At the height of the pandemic when government leaders were urging us to “flatten the curve,” Oswego County didn’t have more than 21 cases. Then in June, new positives connected to cases at a food processing plant led to a spike.

The return of SUNY Oswego students to campus in late August led to a peak of 140 cases. That forced the university to switch to remote learning for two weeks. SUNY Oswego currently reports 22 students are active cases.

But, like the rest of Central New York and the state, cases climbed quickly in early November, hitting 343 active cases last week.

Another county that plays host to a SUNY campus, Cortland, is now in its third COVID spike. Early on in the pandemic, Cortland peaked at just 18 cases in mid-April. During the summer months it had one or two active cases. Cases skyrocketed in mid-September after SUNY Cortland students returned to campus. They peaked at 71 cases on Sept. 17.

Things got better by the end of the month, but then October cases rapidly increased to almost two and a half times September’s peak, hitting 175 active cases in the county of 47,581. That prompted a two-week shift to remote learning at SUNY Cortland. But, before that two-week pause was up, the university announced it would switch to online learning for the rest of the semester.

While the county’s active COVID-19 cases dipped to 79 by Election Day, it quickly began to rise, hitting 164 last week for Cortland’s third spike.

Madison County’s first peak was 47 active cases on April 2. Then, in late April and early May, active COVID-19 cases nearly tripled due to a cluster among workers at the Green Empire Farms indoor produce growing complex in Oneida. While things calmed down over the summer, cases started rising in November.

Onondaga and Oneida Counties continue to have the largest numbers of active cases, but the surrounding areas are all seeing an increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9