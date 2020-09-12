Record-high number of COVID-19 test results reported to NYS Friday, positive rate stays below 1% for 36th consecutive day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB/WSYR-TV) – A record-high number of COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State Friday, and the percent of positive tests continues to stay below one percent.
Governor Andrew Cuomo is proud of New York’s testing efforts and says a large amount of testing is key in order to get an accurate picture of how COVID-19 is spreading throughout the state.
Testing is a cornerstone of our efforts to keep New Yorkers safe from COVID-19. The more testing you do, the more accurate a picture of the virus’ spread you have. Yesterday’s record-high number of tests helps the state make informed decisions to protect the welfare of New Yorkers, and helps them make informed decisions for themselves. But testing alone isn’t enough, and we need residents to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands. We will get out on the other side of this together, but in the meantime we have to stay New York Tough.New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York State decreased by seven on Friday, but there are still 467 New Yorkers battling the virus in a hospital.
Tragically, two more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 25,384.
Below is the complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department on Saturday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 467 (-7)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 58
- Number ICU – 127 (+7)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 51 (-3)
- Total Discharges – 75,707 (+58)
Of the record-high 102,925 test results that were reported to the state, only 0.82% were positive, making Friday the state’s 36th consecutive day with a COVID-19 positive rate below one percent.
Central New York saw an uptick in their positive rate on Thursday, but the region was able to get their positive rate below one percent again on Friday.
The COVID-19 positive test rate for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days can be seen below:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.4%
|1.2%
|1.0%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|1.3%
|0.7%
|Finger Lakes
|1.0%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|1.3%
|1.4%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.1%
|1.2%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.4%
|1.0%
|0.8%
|New York City
|1.0%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Southern Tier
|0.4%
|0.7%
|0.4%
|Western New York
|1.2%
|1.5%
|1.5%
Throughout the state, 849 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 443,640 cases.
A geographical breakdown of cases by county can be seen below:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,896
|14
|Allegany
|94
|1
|Broome
|1,410
|15
|Cattaraugus
|239
|0
|Cayuga
|187
|2
|Chautauqua
|507
|11
|Chemung
|247
|8
|Chenango
|245
|1
|Clinton
|152
|0
|Columbia
|577
|0
|Cortland
|119
|10
|Delaware
|128
|0
|Dutchess
|4,984
|9
|Erie
|10,567
|64
|Essex
|151
|1
|Franklin
|61
|1
|Fulton
|316
|1
|Genesee
|307
|1
|Greene
|317
|0
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|312
|0
|Jefferson
|157
|0
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|194
|4
|Madison
|478
|2
|Monroe
|5,712
|36
|Montgomery
|218
|1
|Nassau
|45,633
|83
|Niagara
|1,678
|7
|NYC
|237,558
|306
|Oneida
|2,341
|8
|Onondaga
|4,060
|17
|Ontario
|435
|8
|Orange
|11,611
|17
|Orleans
|321
|1
|Oswego
|362
|5
|Otsego
|312
|16
|Putnam
|1,554
|4
|Rensselaer
|876
|6
|Rockland
|14,530
|20
|Saratoga
|955
|12
|Schenectady
|1,351
|8
|Schoharie
|77
|2
|Schuyler
|32
|2
|Seneca
|104
|1
|St. Lawrence
|304
|1
|Steuben
|326
|0
|Suffolk
|45,615
|81
|Sullivan
|1,549
|1
|Tioga
|219
|1
|Tompkins
|375
|6
|Ulster
|2,215
|6
|Warren
|348
|7
|Washington
|283
|8
|Wayne
|301
|0
|Westchester
|37,486
|32
|Wyoming
|128
|1
|Yates
|62
|0
