Record high number of COVID cases in Onondaga County, more neighbors die from the virus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Another horrible day,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon during a Facebook update on COVID-19.

466 new COVID-19 cases and six more residents died from the virus, 4 of which were nursing home residents. 29% of the 255 individuals hospitalized are nursing home residents, a population that’s been hit hard by the coronavirus. “It shows the direct impact of when the virus gets into buildings and how quickly they become hospitalizations,” said McMahon. “So how did it get into the buildings? It came from the community. So it’s not so much your own health it’s who you can get sick and then who they can get sick.”



“This is a community problem right now and as a community, we need to be the solution.” Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

McMahon reminding residents that they do have the ability to slow the spread of the virus by continuing to social distance, not gather with people outside of their immediate households, wear a mask in public, and wash hands frequently. “Transmission is happening where government can’t regulate. We need your help.”

Wastewater samples show the spike in cases Onondaga County saw after Halloween gatherings impacted caseloads. The results after the Thanksgiving holiday are much bigger than the Halloween spike. McMahon said as more holidays approach people to need to modify behavior in order to stabilize numbers and get the pandemic under control come January.