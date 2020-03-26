Closings
Red Cross holding blood drive at NYS Fairgrounds

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amidst COVID-19, the Red Cross is in desperate need of blood donations, and on Thursday and Friday, those who are healthy in Central New York have a big chance to help out. 

The Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the New York State Fairgrounds after the organization has seen an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations. The drive runs from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Expo Center.

The organization says that donating blood remains safe and that it has put in place additional safety precautions. The organization will not take blood from individuals who have traveled to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, Italy, or South Korea in the last 28 days, or anyone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, or directly exposed to someone who may have coronavirus.

