Red Cross needs former COVID-19 patients’ plasma

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even though the fair isn’t happening this year, the lots aren’t empty. In fact, the Red Cross is asking for the public’s help on Friday.

If you have had COVID-19 and you’ve recovered, they are looking for you. The plasma in your blood may have antibodies that could attack the virus.

Even though right here in Central New York we’re doing quite well, as most of the state of New York, but the rest of the country is just being crippled by this disease. And this is one of the treatments that is deemed effective right now. Lisa Smith — Executive Director with Red Cross for Central and Northern New York

Plasma takes a little longer to donate than giving blood because of the process it takes to separate the plasma.

The Red Cross will have a days long drive at the Expo Center starting at 1 p.m. and going until 7 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged to support social distancing. To make an appointment, click here.