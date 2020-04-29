Red Cross provides virtual assistance for family members grieving a loss during COVID-19 pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Red Cross has opened a virtual Family Assistance Center to provide comfort and support, information and referrals for New York State families that have lost loved ones to the coronavirus.

Families can be linked to crisis counselors who will provide emotional and spiritual support. Counselors will also have information and referrals to help those families navigate the challenging process they might face as a result of their loved one’s death.

“These families are dealing with the emotional trauma of losing a loved one, while facing logistical challenges caused by this public health emergency,” said Tara Hughes, Northeast Division Disaster Mental Health Advisor, who will be leading the virtual COVID-19 Family Assistance Center program. “We’re proud to use the mass casualty experience of the Red Cross to join our community together and provide comfort and support to these families across New York State during these difficult times.”

The Red Cross Disaster Mental Health, Disaster Spiritual Care, and Health Services volunteers have been specially trained for the support of those families. These specialists have been trained in the challenges of moving a loved one’s body through systems that may be overwhelmed or processes that have changed as a result of the virus, legal resources for estate, custody, immigration, and other issues, travel services, and more.

Families can fill out an online intake form at RedCross.org/NYSCOVIDFamilySupport or RedCross.org/NYSCOVIDApoyoFamiliar or by calling 585-957-8187 to receive assistance.