Remember your face covering if heading out to grocery stores

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — If you are planning to do your grocery shopping, remember that you will need to grab a face covering.
Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order went into effect this past weekend that requiring all New Yorkers to wear a face covering in places where they are not able to social distance, including grocery stores.
Wegmans and Tops have publicly supported the Governor’s decision. Both establishments are encouraging customers to use a face covering in their stores to protect themselves and those around them.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- News on the Go: 4/20/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 4/20/20
- Champions: 4/20/20
- The List: 4/20/20
- Storm Team Academy: Why do we sweat?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App