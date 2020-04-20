Remember your face covering if heading out to grocery stores

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — If you are planning to do your grocery shopping, remember that you will need to grab a face covering.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order went into effect this past weekend that requiring all New Yorkers to wear a face covering in places where they are not able to social distance, including grocery stores.

Wegmans and Tops have publicly supported the Governor’s decision. Both establishments are encouraging customers to use a face covering in their stores to protect themselves and those around them.