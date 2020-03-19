Rep. Brindisi working from home because of possible exposure to COVID-19

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) Representative Anthony Brindisi of Utica announced Thursday that he would be working from home because he had contact with a congressman who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release from the congressman’s office, Brindisi said “Last week, I was in contact with Congressman McAdams who recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a member of Congress and a public servant, keeping our community safe is my top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, I will self-quarantine until Friday, March 27, 2020.

Brindisi, who represents New York’s sprawling 22nd Congressional District, says he doesn’t have any symptoms and is in good health, but will be teleworking from home.

Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah told NBC News he started feeling sick Saturday afternoon, but his doctor didn’t think his 100 degree fever an a cough justified testing.

McAdams says he got sicker Monday night spiking a 103 degree fever, telling NBC’s Today Show “I felt like I had a belt around my chest, and so I couldn’t breathe deeply,”

It was then he was tested.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9