Rep. Katko, Upstate Medical hosting COVID-19 vaccine town hall Wednesday night

(WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko will be joining Upstate Medical University’s Infectious diseases and Immunology division Wednesday night for a telephone town hall on COVID-19 vaccines.

The focus will be to share key insights on the vaccines currently available, discuss vaccine rollout and eligibility, and provide information on how to book an appointment.

Listeners will have the chance to ask their questions to the experts as well.

Katko says this is all in an effort to accelerate the local rollout and overcome supply challenges.

The call will start at 6:35 p.m. Anyone interested in listening in or asking a question can sign up on Rep. Katko’s website by clicking here, or the call will be streamed live on his Facebook page.

Rep. Katko will also be joining NewsChannel 9 Wednesday night, discussing topics like his recent visit to the border. Tune in to NewsChannel 9 beginning at 5 p.m.