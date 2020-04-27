Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Rescue Mission staff to go back on payroll starting Tuesday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — 285 people who were laid off from the Rescue Mission will be back on payroll starting Tuesday thanks to a $2 million PPP loan.

The layoffs mainly involved the organization’s Social Enterprise Division, including the 18 thrift stores across the state.

Those profits make up most of the revenue that funds the non-profit.

The thrift stores are staying closed for now, but the staff will be back on payroll and ready to get back to work when they’re allowed to open the doors.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected