Rescue Mission staff to go back on payroll starting Tuesday

(WSYR-TV) — 285 people who were laid off from the Rescue Mission will be back on payroll starting Tuesday thanks to a $2 million PPP loan.
The layoffs mainly involved the organization’s Social Enterprise Division, including the 18 thrift stores across the state.
Those profits make up most of the revenue that funds the non-profit.
The thrift stores are staying closed for now, but the staff will be back on payroll and ready to get back to work when they’re allowed to open the doors.
