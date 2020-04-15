Researchers: U.S. could have to endure social distancing for 2 more years

(WSYR-TV) — A team of researchers said that the United States could have to endure social distancing for two more years unless a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.
The Harvard School of Public Health said they used data about COVID-19 and other similar viruses to create possible scenarios.
The researchers predict winter time outbreaks of the virus will probably occur after this current pandemic.
The study found that social distancing measures may need to last for months to effectively control the transmission of the virus and stop the possibility of resurgence.
