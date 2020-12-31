Residents at Rome Memorial Hospital receive COVID-19 vaccine

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nursing home residents at Rome Memorial Hospital were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

First in line was Philip Murphy. Murphy beat the coronavirus twice and wasn’t taking any more chances.

Nearly 85% of his fellow residents chose to be vaccinated too.

“For our residents, the vaccine has greater value than simply protecting them from the risks of this deadly virus,” said administrator Anthony Joseph. “The vaccine provides the promise of seeing their loves ones face to face again.”

Rome Memorial Hospital’s Residential Health Care Facility partnered with Walgreens to administer the Pfizer vaccine to residents and staff.