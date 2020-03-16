Resources for parents and students to learn from home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With schools closing, teachers and parents everywhere are scrambling to figure out how to make the most out of this situation.
There are a lot of companies offering free online sources. FunInFirst, a teaching blog for parents shared a few resources for parents.
Some of the sites like ABCmouse are subscription-based but are offering their services for free for a limited time.
