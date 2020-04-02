Return to public events could be slow after COVID-19 pandemic is over

(WSYR-TV) — It might take a while for some people to return to concerts and professional sports games after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
The pandemic has put a halt on live events and those industries will likely be reeling.
According to Consulting Firm Performance Research, 44 percent of those polled said they would go to fewer events.
A clear majority, 63 percent, said health and safety will be a larger concern than before.
And nearly half of the respondents said going to a big public event will scare them for a long time.
