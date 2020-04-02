Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Return to public events could be slow after COVID-19 pandemic is over

Coronavirus
(WSYR-TV) — It might take a while for some people to return to concerts and professional sports games after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The pandemic has put a halt on live events and those industries will likely be reeling.

According to Consulting Firm Performance Research, 44 percent of those polled said they would go to fewer events.

A clear majority, 63 percent, said health and safety will be a larger concern than before.

And nearly half of the respondents said going to a big public event will scare them for a long time.

