Rite Aid expands eligibility for free COVID testing to include people ages 4+

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WIVB) — Rite Aid is expanding its free COVID-19 testing eligibility to include people as young as four years old.

Previously, Rite Aid was only able to test those 13 years and older. Testing sites will also begin using a self-swab nasal tests.

On Friday, another change will take effect. Rite Aid will add 60 additional drive-through testing sites across the country. In New York, Rite Aid is adding 6 new drive-through sites in two in Cheektowaga, two in Buffalo, one in Niagara Falls, and one at the Rite Aid located on Butternut Street in Syracuse.

All of the sites will operate on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Symptoms are not required to get a test, but patients must pre-register at this site.