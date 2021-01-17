Rod Wood gets COVID-19 vaccination

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, NewsChannel 9’s Rod Wood got his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Kinney Drugs.

Wood said he is staying healthy in retirement and didn’t feel a thing. He is scheduled to be back in four weeks for this second dose.

Wood is urging everyone to get in line to get your shot when you are eligible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected