Rollout of Phase 1B vaccinations begins Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York is taking another step closer to getting COVID-19 vaccines out to those who need them the most. While Phase 1A is still in progress, Phase 1B is now rolling out. Phase 1B includes educators in grades K-12, first responders, public safety and transit workers, and those ages 75 and older.

Onondaga County has what they call a “pod” set up at the War Memorial where Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says they have the ability to vaccinate more than 1,200 people per day. As Phase 1B is rolled out, the county will be opening more pods. However, that is all based on the supply.

McMahon says on Tuesday, Onondaga County will be getting more vaccines. He said it will be somewhere between 3,500 and 5,000 doses. He says it’ll take about three to five business days to vaccinate individuals, starting on Wednesday. As the supply increase, McMahon says they will ramp up the distribution efforts.

McMahon warns, though, this will take a while. Way longer than a week or even a month, but they’ll be ready when the state is.

“That’s our commitment. We can control the distribution and the process. What we can’t control is the supply chain and we’re just going to have to be patient,” McMahon said.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says only around 25% of Central New Yorkers who were eligible in Phase 1A have gotten their first dose.