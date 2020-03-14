Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse exempts Catholics from Sunday Mass amid coronavirus concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse released a statement today exempting Catholics in the Diocese from attending Sunday Mass, especially those with underlying health conditions.

Masses throughout the Diocese of Syracuse will continue to be offered at this time. However, due to the serious health crisis caused by the coronavirus, Bishop Lucia hereby dispenses Catholics in the Diocese of Syracuse from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass beginning immediately until further notice (Code of Canon Law, c. 87). Those with underlying health conditions are especially encouraged to remain at home. Bishop Lucia’s dispensation

In addition, the Revised Liturgical Practices posted on the Diocese’s website, Bishop Lucia mandates anyone with common symptoms of illness (eg., fever, cough, body aches) avoid coming to church (eg, Mass, Confirmation, Lenten missions, etc.).

You can see more of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse’s response to coronavirus and the precautions they are taking by visiting their site, SyracuseDiocese.org.

