Rome Memorial Hospital changing ER procedures due to COVID-19 cases

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome Memorial Hospital is changing procedures for its Emergency Department due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, only patients will be allowed in the ER with limited exceptions. They said that this is due to the significant increase of COVID-19 cases in the community.
A medically-necessary support person will be allowed to accompany:
- Patients with confusion, altered mental status, developmental delays or mobility issues
- Patients under the age of 18
- Patients in critical condition
Anyone who is experiencing a life-threatening emergency shouldn’t delay care because of COVID-19 fears, hospital officials said.
“Hospitals have protocols in place to protect patients from infection,” part of the release said.
