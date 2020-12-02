Rome Memorial Hospital changing ER procedures due to COVID-19 cases

In this photo taken on Sunday, April 12, 2020, medical staffers walk in hall leading to the COVID-19 emergency ward of the Santo Spirito hospital, in Rome. After two months of nightly briefings with only male COVID-19 experts, female scientists in Italy have demanded the government listen to their voices, too. Female lawmakers and a “give us voice” grassroots movement that has sprouted are lending support. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome Memorial Hospital is changing procedures for its Emergency Department due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, only patients will be allowed in the ER with limited exceptions. They said that this is due to the significant increase of COVID-19 cases in the community.

A medically-necessary support person will be allowed to accompany:

Patients with confusion, altered mental status, developmental delays or mobility issues

Patients under the age of 18

Patients in critical condition

Anyone who is experiencing a life-threatening emergency shouldn’t delay care because of COVID-19 fears, hospital officials said.

“Hospitals have protocols in place to protect patients from infection,” part of the release said.