Rome Memorial Hospital suspends visitation

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Memorial Hospital has suspended visitation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension in visitation will start on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Nursing home visitation will continue by appointment only, which requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of the scheduled visit.

Out of an abundance of caution, Rome Memorial Hospital will join with other regional hospitals and restrict hospital visitors for everyone’s protection. Director of Infection Prevention Emma Ingalls

The hospital will allow limited exceptions for medically-necessary support and special circumstances.

Exceptions to the visitor restrictions include:

Support person in Maternity Department

Support person in Emergency Department

Support person for Pediatric patients

Support person for Surgical patients

End of Life care

Patients for whom a support person has been deemed essential

At the time of patient discharge

For the exceptions listed above, the following rules apply:

Only one person is allowed for the duration of the visit

Visitors must be 18-years-old or older

Visitors must be immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives

Visitors must be cleared through screening process

For nursing home visitors:

Appointments may be made by contacting the Activities Department at 315-338-7292

Visitors must provide proof of negative COVID-19 test within seven days of scheduled visit

Everyone who enters the building must do the following: