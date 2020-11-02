Rome Memorial Hospital suspends visitation

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Memorial Hospital has suspended visitation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension in visitation will start on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Nursing home visitation will continue by appointment only, which requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of the scheduled visit.

Out of an abundance of caution, Rome Memorial Hospital will join with other regional hospitals and restrict hospital visitors for everyone’s protection.

Director of Infection Prevention Emma Ingalls

The hospital will allow limited exceptions for medically-necessary support and special circumstances.

Exceptions to the visitor restrictions include:

  • Support person in Maternity Department
  • Support person in Emergency Department
  • Support person for Pediatric patients
  • Support person for Surgical patients
  • End of Life care
  • Patients for whom a support person has been deemed essential
  • At the time of patient discharge

For the exceptions listed above, the following rules apply:

  • Only one person is allowed for the duration of the visit
  • Visitors must be 18-years-old or older
  • Visitors must be immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives
  • Visitors must be cleared through screening process

For nursing home visitors:

  • Appointments may be made by contacting the Activities Department at 315-338-7292
  • Visitors must provide proof of negative COVID-19 test within seven days of scheduled visit

Everyone who enters the building must do the following:

  • Be screened for symptoms upon entering
  • Wear a mask at all times
  • Practice social distancing
  • Wash hands with soap and water frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Assess own health and, if at risk or showing symptoms, stay home

