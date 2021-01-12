Rome Memorial Hospital vaccinates members of Rome Police Department

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vaccinations are well underway at Rome Memorial Hospital. This week, the staff there vaccinated 40 law enforcement officers and other first responders of the Rome Police Department.
Rome Memorial Hospital’s appointments are fully booked through Wednesday until the hospital receives an additional shipment of vaccine. The hospital says it has not received confirmation when it will receive its next shipment.
