Ronald McDonald House of CNY opens doors to Upstate University Hospital workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York is temporarily opening its doors to support front-line healthcare workers.

The nonprofit organization will turn over occupancy to Upstate University Hospital workers to provide emergency sleep accommodations.

With the exception of a modest cleaning fee, the use of the Ronald McDonald House will be free.

The Ronald McDonald House of Central New York had previously closed to guest families in response to COVID-19.