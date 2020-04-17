SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York is temporarily opening its doors to support front-line healthcare workers.
The nonprofit organization will turn over occupancy to Upstate University Hospital workers to provide emergency sleep accommodations.
With the exception of a modest cleaning fee, the use of the Ronald McDonald House will be free.
The Ronald McDonald House of Central New York had previously closed to guest families in response to COVID-19.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Businesses in Onondaga County are hiring
- WATCH: Gov. Cuomo’s daily coronavirus update set for 11:30 a.m.
- Tompkins Cortland Community College expands emergency fund to assist students with online learning
- Ronald McDonald House of CNY opens doors to Upstate University Hospital workers
- Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Madison County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App