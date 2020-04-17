Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Ronald McDonald House of CNY opens doors to Upstate University Hospital workers

Coronavirus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York is temporarily opening its doors to support front-line healthcare workers.

The nonprofit organization will turn over occupancy to Upstate University Hospital workers to provide emergency sleep accommodations.

With the exception of a modest cleaning fee, the use of the Ronald McDonald House will be free.

The Ronald McDonald House of Central New York had previously closed to guest families in response to COVID-19.

