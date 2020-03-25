Live Now
Russian President postpones nationwide vote on constitutional amendments due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments that could let him stay in power until 2036.

According to Putin, the delay is due to coronavirus concerns.

The vote was originally scheduled for April 22 and has not been rescheduled yet. Officials said that any action would depend on how the pandemic develops in Russia.

Putin also asked Russians to stay home from work next week, excluding those in essential sectors.

Russia reported its first two virus-related deaths on Wednesday.

