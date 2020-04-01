Safety tips for walking, running during COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gyms closed their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an outlet for many Central New Yorkers spending a lot of time inside as they practice social distancing.

This has caused a lot of people to turn to the streets for exercise and NewsChannel 9 has safety tips for new runners and walkers.

It’s recommended that you wear bright colors, reflectors, lights and other things to help you stand out against traffic passing by. The same goes for any pets you may be bringing on your walk.

As we all continue navigating and adjusting to COVID-19, there are things runners and walkers have to think about now that they didn’t have to think about before.

“The first thing is really important and that’s social distancing. I’ve seen families going out together and I suppose that’s okay, although certainly, I’m not a medical expert. But, it isn’t okay to go out and walk and run with people that are not in your family that you don’t know.” Ed Griffin – Co-Owner of Fleet Feet Syracuse

Safe running and walking aren’t just about what you wear. What you do before and after you lace up, like hydrating, is just as important. “If you start under-hydrated when you go out for a walk or run it won’t get better while you’re out there,” said Griffin.

It’s also important to start slow. “If you haven’t been walking or running all winter and then you go out for 45 minutes three days in a row, you just increase the chances of you being hurt. So start off every other day, and then just watch your time,” said Griffin.

Make sure you also check your shoes. “This time of year people will have shoes they’ve had for the past 2 or 3 years, they go out, they’re not in that good of shape,” said Griffin.

So how can you check? “Push on the bottom fo the shoe you’re wearing and if it squeezes in like a marshmallow, chances are it’s time to replace that shoe,” Griffin said.

Don’t forget to walk or run in the opposite direction of traffic, that way you’ll be able to see the cars in case they can’t see you.

