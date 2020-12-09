Schenectady pediatrician breaks down vaccines in simple terms

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Oneida County Executive Anthony Picentereleased Wednesday a list of businesses, organizations, and individuals issued citations for violating state and county executive orders aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19. You can see it here on the county's website.

Picente also said he's heard the complaints from people who contend the government has no business telling anyone how many guests they can have at their home for holiday gatherings. He says that's true, but Picente says, "Do not ask yourselves whether you have the right to do it, think about if you should do it." Picente continued, "You think about the safety and the welfare of your immediate family, of the people you're inviting, extended family and friends that become affected by it."