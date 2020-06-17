Interactive Maps

School referendums see huge increases in voting with absentee ballots

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School districts across Central New York report big increases this year in the number of voters who participated in the annual school budget vote.

New York school districts are required to hold their annual budget vote and election for school board members in early May. That vote was delayed by New York State until June due to COVID-19. And Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered that all voting would be done via absentee ballot on June 9 and all registered voters would be sent a ballot.

The deadline for returning absentee ballots was then extended to June 16 because a number of districts had issues in getting ballots mailed in a timely manner.

But now that the votes have largely been counted, it appears voting by mail was a big hit with voters.

NewsChannel 9 conducted an unscientific sampling of school districts and compared the total number of votes cast both in person and by people requesting absentee ballots in 2019 with the number of total votes cast Tuesday, all via absentee. We found that voter participation in 2020 increased from 80 % to 503 % over the number of votes cast last year.

Stay Connected