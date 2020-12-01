Schools in Orange Zones working to test students so they can get back in the classroom

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As schools prepare their testing strategies, other Orange Zone schools are already underway with testing and getting results they need to go back into the classroom.

Holy Cross is one of those schools. They tested 151 students and teachers on Monday and all tests came out negative. That means they can head back to school on Tuesday.

In the same room where she plays socially distanced kickball, second grader Julia Eberline gets tested for coronavirus, with a smile.

Holy Cross’ DeWitt campus is in the Orange Zone, so the school gave students the day off to allow their parents to bring them in for the shallow nose swab test.

“Who would have thought a year ago we’d be in this place? but she’s been a trooper and school’s gone really well. Holy Cross has done an amazing job keeping kids comfortable and safe,” said Kathryn Eberline, Julia’s mother.

And keeping kids in the classroom every day, which is a rarity this school year.

“They know if they do this, they can be in school tomorrow and they want to be in school full time every day,” said Robert McCrone, Principal at Holy Cross.

The Onondaga County Executive and other local-level leaders from across the state joined in on New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s briefing on Monday to announce less burdensome testing requirements on schools in the Orange Zone. Instead of testing everyone, only 20% need to be tested once a month, freeing up supplies so the county can use the tests elsewhere.

All leaders agree schools are safe. Now they are working to make everywhere else safe, so lives can get back to normal.

“The part that makes me feel the best is she’s young enough to realize how much her life has been turned upside down,” Eberline said.