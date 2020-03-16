Live Now
City of Cortland officials give update on coronavirus
Schools working on way to supply lunches to students during State of Emergency

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many parents are worried about the breakfast and lunch their children would usually be provided at school. 

The timeline to close schools in Onondaga County at 4 p.m. Friday was designed to give families time to come up with a childcare plan and for districts to figure out what to do about the students who rely on school for breakfast and lunch. 

East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent Donna Desiato was at NewsChannel 9 on Sunday night to explain the process. Many districts have applied or are applying for federal funding, so the schools can still supply those meals. 

“They will be able to distribute and disseminate meals. The process will be that schools have an option to both declare a designated site in which a family will be able to pick up the breakfast and lunch meal,” Desiato said.

Desiato says it typically takes 24 to 48 hours for districts to hear back from the government on federal funding.

