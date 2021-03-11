Schumer announces ‘Vaccine Supercharge’



WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a “Vaccine Supercharge” initiative for New York. The senator says to expect a huge influx of COVID vaccine doses and over 100 federal vaccination sites statewide.

“The people of New York have had a tough, tough year amid the pandemic but the light at the end of the tunnel has always been centered on access to a free vaccine for all New Yorkers, and the good news is: lots of New Yorkers want a vaccine,” Sen. Schumer said in a written statement. “Now, the better news is: more vaccines and better access to vaccine sites are on the way.”

The expanded vaccine sites will use New York’s existing Community Health Centers (CHCs) to administer shots. CHCs will lead the new efforts and get their own shipments of vaccines in addition to supply allocated to New York State. According to Schumer, there’s an extra focus on vaccinating underserved and minority communities.

“More access and more shots means a quicker recovery, and that’s what we want,” Schumer said. CHC sites will be federally-funded and organized by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to increase availability in those communities where access has been a major challenge.

Black New Yorkers are 16% of the population, but they’ve only gotten 8% of administered vaccines and 23%. Hispanic New Yorkers have gotten 9% of vaccines, despite having 23% of deaths and making up 19% of the population.

“Remember, one of the biggest issues with getting people vaccinated has been access,” Schumer said. “Especially in our underserved and disadvantaged communities. We’ve heard numerous stories of people having to travel way too far to get a vaccine, hampering our ability to recover from the pandemic and return to ‘normal.’”

Schumer’s office is working on a list of all eligible CHCs. Below is the list of newly eligible Community Health Center Systems across New York State that operate over 200 eligible sites:

OrganizationLocation headquarters
East Hill Family Medical IncAuburn
Oak Orchard Community Health Center, Inc.Brockport
Morris Heights Health Center, Inc.Bronx
Montefiore Medical CenterBronx
La Casa De Salud Inc.Bronx
Union Community Health Center, Inc.Bronx
Vocational Instruction Project Community Services, Inc.Bronx
Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center, Inc., TheBrooklyn
Brooklyn Plaza Medical CenterBrooklyn
Housing Works Health Services Iii, Inc.Brooklyn
Healthcare Choices NY, Inc.Brooklyn
Community Health Initiatives Inc.Brooklyn
Oda Primary Health Care Center, Inc.Brooklyn
Ezra Medical CenterBrooklyn
Community Health Center Of Buffalo, Inc.Buffalo
Damian Family Care Centers, Inc.Jamaica
Community Medical And Dental Care, IncMonsey
Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center, Inc.Mount Vernon
Refuah Health Center, Inc.New Square
East Harlem Council For Human Services, Inc.New York
Settlement Health And Medical Services, Inc.New York
New York City Health And Hospitals CorporationNew York
Heritage Health And Housing, Inc.New York
Under 21New York
Upper Room Aids Ministry, Inc.: Adult Day Health Care CenterNew York
Care For The HomelessNew York
Betances Health CenterNew York
Community Health Project, Inc.New York
Hudson Headwaters Health NetworkQueensbury
Anthony L. Jordan Health CorporationRochester
Schenectady Family Health Services, IncSchenectady
Community Health Center Of Richmond, Inc.Staten Island
Beacon Christian Community Health CenterStaten Island
Syracuse Community Health Center, Inc.Syracuse
North Country Family Health Center, Inc.Watertown

The senior senator from New York also said that this is just the start of a massive, new federal distribution campaign. Coupling the initiative with billions for the state and local economies from the American Rescue Plan, Schumer has rosy predictions for the Empire State in the coming months.

Funding comes from nearly $32 billion secured in the December relief bill. Any CHC site can become a vaccine administration site if it elects to participate in the program and get doses from parent organizations that will determine distribution.

One out of every nine New Yorkers goes to CHCs, which guarantee care for the vulnerable. Of those, 89% are low-income and 71% are people of color. CHCs are a “one-stop-shop,” providing high-quality health care regardless of immigration status, insurance, or payment.

