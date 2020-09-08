Schumer leaves Syracuse for Washington, asks public to contact McConnell about stimulus status

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Before Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer flew back to Washington Tuesday to pick-up negations on the “COVID 4” stimulus bill, he stopped at the Westcott Theater in Syracuse.

Schumer stood alongside owners and managers of private music and theater venues, all of which haven’t earned a dime of revenue since the pandemic began.

The senator promised them federal funding as part of the next coronavirus stimulus bill, which will also pay for protective equipment for school districts and help avoid layoffs in the Onondaga County government.

When asked by NewsChannel 9 why the bill didn’t go through as Schumer said it would by Aug. 1, he says the difference this time is his plan to put more public pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

With most New Yorkers behind the need for federal stimulus, Schumer asks Central New Yorkers to ask out-of-state relatives to call their Republican senators.

Schumer, a Democrat, was joined by the Republican Onondaga County Executive and the independent Mayor of Syracuse.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.