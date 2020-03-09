Seasonal flu still making more people sick than COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As people rush to stores to load up on hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and masks to guard against Covid-19, the annual seasonal flu continues to clog medical offices and emergency rooms.

The most recent data from the New York State Health Department show 8,459 people tested positive for influenza in the state for the week ending February 29.

Data courtesy of NYS Department of Health

That’s down 20 percent from the week before, but 1,513 more cases for the same week, last year.

The season total in New York is 140,047.

NYS Department of Health



Twelve hundred people who tested positive for flu were hospitalized for influenza across New York State for the week ending February 29.

State figures show the number of positive test results for influenza peaked during the last week of January and first week of February.

The figures do not include people who were sick and not tested, or people who were sick with flu-like symptoms and did not seek medical attention.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control reported a decrease in the number of new confirmed cases of the flu for the third week in a row.

But the CDC says this flu season so far resulted in 34-49 million cases of flu illness, 16-23 million medical office visits, 350,000-620,000 hospitalizations and and 20,000-50,000 flu deaths

A caveat on these estimates from the CDC’s website. “Because influenza surveillance does not capture all cases of flu that occur in the U.S., CDC provides these estimated ranges to better reflect the larger burden of influenza. These estimates are calculated based on CDC’s weekly influenza surveillance data and are preliminary. “

The CDC reports flu is widespread in every state in the Union, with the exceptions being Oregon, Hawaii, and the District of Columbia, which report regional outbreaks.