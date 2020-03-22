Second case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County confirmed, 194 in precautionary quarantine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI ) — The second case of an individual with positive COVID-19 in Jefferson County was confirmed by LabCorp laboratory on March 22.

The second confirmed case is a Jefferson County resident and the specimen was taken and submitted by the Carthage Area Hospital Emergency Department.

The individual has been identified as an employee of the facility and is now in mandatory isolation by the Jefferson County Public Health Service.

All affected employees and patients that had been in contact with the individual have been notified.

To date, there are 2 confirmed positive cases and 61 negative cases in Jefferson County.

Currently, there are 194 individuals in Jefferson County under precautionary quarantine.

As of this morning, there are 15,168 positive COVID-19 cases in New York State, with the vast majority of cases in New York City.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service, working with the NYSDOH and the CDC continues to advise individuals to:

Do your part to stop the spread of germs: Wash your hands often with soap and water Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands Practice social distance Avoid contact with sick people Stay home if you’re sick



