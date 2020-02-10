Second Cornell student tests negative for coronavirus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, Cornell University issued a statement saying that a second student who was being tested for coronavirus has had their test come back negative.
The student had met the criteria for testing for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The student was placed in isolation and has been receiving medical care.
