Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Oncenter rescheduled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The vaccination clinic at the Oncenter scheduled for Monday, February 15 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 16.
The clinic is for those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Oncenter on Monday, January 18. Everyone affected will receive an email notification of the new date. Appointment times have not changed.
