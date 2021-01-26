2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine begin to be administered in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, the first round of second doses kicked off in Central New York.

First responders, residents and staff at nursing homes, and others in the first group are now getting that second dose.

“It is helping us and the greater community put the coronavirus behind us so we can move forward,” said first responder Evan Bailey.

Bailey was one of the first EMTs to get the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations in the last week of December. On Tuesday, he received his second shot.

It took longer for me to find a parking space and walk into the Oncenter than it did for me to go through the process and make sure my forms were good and get the shot. Obviously I had to wait the 15 minutes. Evan Bailey — First responder

Bailey is 100% healthy and had no significant side effects from the vaccine.

For those still waiting on that second dose, it should be on the way. The federal government announced that it will be giving more vaccines to the states.

If you received the shot at the War Memorial or the Oncenter, your shot should be on the way in the coming weeks.

We will send you an email if you went to the War Memorial for a shot or the Oncenter for a shot five to seven days in advance. The email will come from COVID vaccinations and that will help schedule your second appointment. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

First shots are still taking place, but with supply in such high demand, appointments everywhere are filling up fast.