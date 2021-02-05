New York expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to diabetics, cancer patients, others

Coronavirus
(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has released the list of underlying conditions that New York State will use to determine eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Adults of any ages with the following conditions can be eligible for the vaccine:

  • Cancer — current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Pulmonary Disease — including, but not limited to, COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11-related pulmonary diseases
  • Intellectual and Developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome
  • Heart conditions — including, but not limited to, heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension
  • Immunocompromised state — including, but not limited to, solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes
  • Severe obesity — BMI greater than or equal to 40 kg/m^2
  • Obesity — BMI of 30 kg/m^2 or higher, but less than 40 kg/m^2
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia
  • Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
  • Cerebrovascular disease — affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain
  • Neurologic conditions — including, but not limited to, Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia
  • Liver disease

According to DeRosa, the list is subject to change as “additional scientific evidence is published and as New York State obtains and analyzes additional state specific data.”

New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions exist throughout the state’s population — they’re our teachers, lawyers, and carpenters, in addition to the doctors who keep us safe every day, and they are a highly affected population. We’re committed to vaccinating vulnerable populations that have suffered the most as we distribute a strictly limited supply of vaccines, and people who comorbidities are 94% of the state’s COVID deaths. That’s why we’ll open eligibility to people with comorbidities starting Feb. 15 and give hospitals the ability to use extra doses they have to address that population. Local governments have a week to prepare for the new change — they need to get ready now.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

