See Oct 13 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 2 new deaths in Onondaga, 2 in Oneida County

CENTRAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in Central New York counties as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and the health department announced the loss of two neighbors, who were both women in their 70s and 80s with underlying conditions. There are 77 residents in the hospital, and 22 are in the ICU. There were 92 new cases reported.

Oneida County

The Oneida County Health Department reported two new deaths to the virus. There are 58 residents in the hospital, and 14 of them are in the ICU. Of those in the ICU, about 79% are unvaccinated. Eight are on ventilators, and 7/8 are unvaccinated. About 16% of all hospitalized are from nursing homes. Of all hospitalized, 86% are over age 50 and 48% of those are unvaccinated. All hospitalized neighbors under 50 are unvaccinated.

Cayuga County

Cayuga County reported 46 new cases, and there are 23 neighbors hospitalized. Neighbors over the age of 50 make up 22/23 (96%) of hospitalizations. There were no new deaths from COVID in the county.

Oswego County*

*Oswego County releases COVID numbers weekly. To view the most recent Oswego County numbers, click here.

