See Oct 14 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 1 new death in Onondaga, 2 in Oneida County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in Central New York counties as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and the health department announced the death of one neighbor to the virus, who was a man in his 60s with underlying conditions. There are 86 in the hospital, and 19 in the ICU. About 79% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. There were 165 new cases reported.

Oneida County

Oneida County announced the loss of two neighbors to COVID-19, making the total number now 484. There are 58 neighbors in the hospital, and about 16% are from nursing homes. Of those hospitalized, eight are on ventilators, and 7/8 are unvaccinated. Of all hospitalizations, 86% are over age 50 and 48% of those are unvaccinated. All hospitalized neighbors under 50 are unvaccinated.

Madison county

The Madison County Health Department said there have been 31 new cases, with 205 active cases, and no new deaths from the virus.

Cayuga County

Cayuga County reported 58 new cases, with 23 neighbors in the hospital, of those hospitalized, 22/23 are over the age of 50, and 30% of them are unvaccinated. There were no new deaths from COVID in the county.

Oswego County*

*Oswego County releases COVID numbers weekly. To view the most recent Oswego County numbers, click here.

