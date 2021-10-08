See Oct 8 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 2 new deaths in Onondaga County

CENTRAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in Central New York counties as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County has reported the loss of two neighbors to the virus, who were both men in their 70s and 80s. There are 82 neighbors in the hospital, with 21 in the ICU. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said 67% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. There were 261 new cases reported.

Oneida County

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and the health department reported 124 new cases, and 1,162 active cases in the county. There are 65 hospitalized, with 16 neighbors in the ICU, and 12/16 (70%) are unvaccinated. There are 9 neighbors in the ICU, and 8/9 are unvaccinated. There were no new deaths from the virus.

The health department says 15 out of the total hospitalized are from nursing homes. Of those, 40% are unvaccinated. The county says every neighbor under 50 that is hospitalized is unvaccinated. Of all neighbors currently hospitalized, about 88% are over 50, and of those about 65% are unvaccinated.

Madison County

Madison County recorded 30 new cases, with 176 active cases. There are 11 neighbors hospitalized, and the health department says the percentage of total vaccinated people that were hospitalized from COVID is 0.03%. There were no new deaths reported.

Cayuga County

Cayuga County saw 27 new cases, and there are 20 neighbors in the hospital. The county says 50% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, and 85% of those hospitalized are over 50-years-old. There are two neighbors in the hospital in their 30s, and one under 20. There were no new deaths from COVID in the county.