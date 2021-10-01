See October 1 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 3 new deaths in Onondaga, 1 in Oneida County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in Central New York, as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County reported the deaths of three neighbors to COVID, which included two women with underlying conditions, and one nursing home death. There are 78 neighbors in the hospital, with 23 in the ICU. County Executive Ryan McMahon said 78% of those in the ICU are unvaccinated. There were 311 new cases reported.

And NYS has reported 1 LTC facility deaths.



We will be putting out our booster Clinic schedule for next week in the next few days. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) October 1, 2021

Oneida County

Oneida County reported the loss of one neighbor to the virus, with 42 neighbors in the hospital. Of those hospitalizations, 67% are unvaccinated. There are 13 people in the ICU, and about 77% are unvaccinated. There are six neighbors on ventilators, and 5 of them are unvaccinated. Of all those hospitalized, 83% are age 50 and above. The county reports that all hospitalized neighbors under 50 are unvaccinated, and 60% of hospitalized neighbors over 50-years-old are unvaccinated.

Cayuga County

Cayuga County reported 27 new cases, with 17 neighbors in the hospital. Of those hospitalized, 70.5% are unvaccinated, and 88% are age 50 or above. There is one person in their 20s in the hospital and a child under 10 in the hospital.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County reported 51 new cases, with 15 neighbors in the hospital. There have been no new deaths in Jefferson County.

Check back here for updates as more local counties report their October 1 numbers.