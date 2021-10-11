See October 11 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 2 new deaths in Onondaga, 2 in Oneida, 2 in Oswego County

CENTRAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in Central New York counties as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County

The Onondaga County Health department announced on their website that there were two new deaths to the virus over the weekend. The county saw 245 new cases, 81 neighbors in the hospital, and 20 in critical condition.

Oneida County

Oneida County announced two new deaths over the weekend, with one death on Saturday and one on Sunday. There are 64 neighbors in the hospital, and about 61% of them are unvaccinated. There are 14 neighbors in the ICU, and about 79% of those are unvaccinated.

Ten are on ventilators, and 8/10 of them are unvaccinated. About 88% of those hospitalized are over the age of 50, and 55% of those are unvaccinated. Every hospitalized neighbor under 50 is unvaccinated.

Oswego County

Oswego County released its weekly COVID-19 update, in which they reported two new deaths to the virus. The county did not provide age or vaccination information about the victims. Oswego County saw 564 new cases of COVID in the last week. There are currently 601 active cases in the county. The health department did not provide information on hospitalizations.