See Oct 12 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 3 new deaths in Onondaga, 2 in Oneida, 2 in Madison, 2 in Jefferson County

CENTRAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in Central New York counties as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and the health department announced the deaths of three neighbors to COVID-19, who were all men in their 70s, 80s, and 90s respectively. All three victims had underlying conditions. There are 76 neighbors in the hospital, and 23 in the ICU. The county reported 140 new cases.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 140 new cases. 39% of cases are HH contacts. 51% of cases under 29 years old. We have 76 residents in the Hospital and 23 in the ICU. Sadly we lost 3 neighbors, Males 70ees, 80ees, 90ees all with underlying conditions. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) October 12, 2021

Oneida County

The Oneida County Health Department announced the loss of one neighbor to the virus. There are 61 neighbors in the hospital, and about 56% are unvaccinated. There are 13 in the ICU, and 10 of them are unvaccinated. Of those, six are on ventilators, and all are unvaccinated. Of all those hospitalized, 18% live in nursing homes. There were 79 new cases reported.

About 87% of those hospitalized are over the age of 50, and 49% of them are unvaccinated. Every hospitalized neighbor under 50 is unvaccinated.

Cayuga County

Cayuga County reported 56 new cases from Friday to Sunday, and 19 new cases Monday. Of all cases from Friday to Monday, October 11, 73% were unvaccinated. There are 18 neighbors in the hospital, and 83% of them are over the age of 50. The remaining patients include one person in their 40s and one below the age of 10 in the hospital. There were no new deaths reported.

Madison County

Madison County announced that two neighbors died from the virus over the weekend, but did not provide information on age or vaccination status. There were 88 new cases over the long weekend, and there are 195 active cases in the county.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County reported the loss of two neighbors to the virus over the weekend. The county did not specify other information about the victims. There are 22 neighbors hospitalized, and there were 174 new cases over the weekend. The county says the average number of new cases per day stands at 43.5 per day.