See Oct 4 COVID-19 numbers for CNY: 3 new deaths in Onondaga, 1 in Oneida, 4 in Oswego, 1 in Jefferson County

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here is your daily update on COVID-19 numbers in Central New York counties as reported by local health departments.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and the health department reported three new deaths in the county from COVID, which included one woman in her 70s and two nursing home deaths reported by the state. There are 81 neighbors in the hospital, with 25 in the ICU, with 76% of those in the ICU being unvaccinated. There were a total of 480 new cases over the weekend, and 196 new cases Monday.

Cayuga County

Cayuga County reported that over the weekend including Friday, there were a total of 45 new cases, with 24 Friday, 11 Saturday and 10 Sunday. There are 15 neighbors in the hospital, and 60% are unvaccinated. Of all those in the hospital, and 80% are over 50. There is one hospitalized neighbor in their 30s, and two hospitalized under 20. There were no new deaths reported.

Oneida County

Oneida County reported the loss of one neighbor to the virus. There are 53 neighbors in the hospital, and about 72% are unvaccinated. There are 13 neighbors in the ICU, and 12 of them are unvaccinated. There are seven neighbors on ventilators, and all of them are unvaccinated. Over the weekend, there were 278 new cases recorded (103 Friday, 102 Saturday, 73 Sunday). Every neighbor under 50-years-old that is hospitalized is unvaccinated, and 67% of those over 50 that are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Oswego County

Oswego County announced Monday that over the previous week, there were four additional deaths from the virus. The county did not release any other information about the victims. Over the last week, there were 451 new cases recorded, and the number of of people currently in mandatory isolation/quarantine stands at 1,844.

The number of people currently hospitalized was not specified by Oswego County, and the health department cites a backlog of uninvestigated cases due to an influx of new cases, and the prioritization of cases that are school-related in an effort to keep the virus out of schools. The health department said they have requested help from the New York State Department of Health to investigate cases, since they have a limited number of state-employed case investigators.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County reported the loss of one neighbor to the virus, bringing the total number to 91 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were 144 new cases recorded, and there are 18 county neighbors in the hospital.

Madison County

Madison County reported 54 new cases, with seven neighbors in the hospital. There were no new deaths reported.

